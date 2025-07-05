CUET UG 2025 Results Out: Punjab Girl Tops, Delhi Boy at Second; Candidates Raise Concerns Over Evaluation Issues

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET UG 2025 results, bringing clarity to over 13.5 lakh aspirants who registered for the exam. The results have once again turned the spotlight on both academic brilliance and persistent structural challenges. Among the highlights: two women secured spots in the top three, with Delhi’s Arjav Jain grabbing second place, making this year’s list a reflection of growing female excellence in competitive exams.

Toppers at a Glance

Ananaya Jain from Punjab emerged as the topper with a remarkable aggregate NTA score of 1225.93, securing 100 percentile in four out of five subjects — a rare academic feat. Arjav Jain from Delhi followed in second place with a score of 1210.10. The third rank was claimed by Purva Singh from Haryana with 1205.17, making it two women in the top three positions. Rajasthan’s Aneesh Jain stood fourth with an aggregate of 1203.40.

The representation of women in the top ranks has seen a notable rise, with four female candidates featuring in the top ten, suggesting a widening and deepening of the talent pool.

Perfect Percentiles Surge

This year witnessed a significant jump in perfect scores:

One student secured 100 percentile in four subjects.

Seventeen students achieved perfect scores in three subjects.

150 students managed this in two subjects.

A staggering 2,679 candidates earned perfect scores in at least one subject.

Five subjects saw students scoring full marks (250), a noticeable increase compared to 45 instances last year.

Exam Reach and Language Diversity

CUET UG 2025 was conducted across 300 cities, including 15 international locations. The exam spanned 37 subjects and was made available in 13 languages. Despite its expansive scale, the number of participating universities dropped from 283 last year to 239 this year. The dip reflects a level of hesitation from institutions in light of changes in exam format and structure.

Concerns Over Evaluation and Syllabus Changes

Despite the triumphs, several top scorers have flagged concerns over discrepancies in syllabus coverage, answer key accuracy, and the fairness of score normalization.

The Physical Education paper drew particular criticism, with candidates complaining about limited question choices. Economics aspirants were also caught off-guard after microeconomics questions — added as part of syllabus changes in March — gave them little time to prepare adequately.

Many candidates are voicing their concerns on social media and academic forums, urging the NTA to address evaluation transparency and syllabus consistency in future editions.