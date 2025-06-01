CUET UG 2025 Re-Test Admit Cards Out for Accountancy, Tamil, Urdu Exams: Download at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the CUET UG 2025 re-test. These are specifically for students appearing in the Accountancy/Book Keeping, Tamil, and Urdu subjects. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

The re-test for Accountancy and Book Keeping, originally held between May 13 and 16, is now scheduled from June 2 to June 4, 2025. Meanwhile, the re-test for Tamil and Urdu, which were conducted on May 22 (Shift 2), will be held on June 4, 2025.

Only those candidates who had issues during the original exam dates and have formally submitted their consent for a re-test are eligible to appear.

To download the admit card, students should:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “Download Admit Card for CUET UG 2025 Re-Test” link

Log in using their application number and date of birth or password

Download and print the admit card

It is mandatory for all candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center. Without these, entry will not be permitted. Candidates are also advised to regularly check the official CUET portal for any updates, changes, or additional instructions related to the re-test.