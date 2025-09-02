COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 4 Counselling Begins: What You Need to Know!

COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling has entered its crucial fourth and final round. Starting today, September 2 at 5 PM, candidates can log in to the official website comedk.org and fill in their choices. The choice filling window will remain open until September 4 at 10 AM.

This round offers over 19,000 engineering seats for general merit candidates, making it a vital opportunity for those who are yet to secure admission. Experts advise students to list as many preferences as possible and to carefully rank them because seat allotment will be based on the order of priorities submitted.

Here is a step by step guide to filling choices for Round 4:

Step 1: Visit comedk.org and click on “Engineering Login” under the login menu

Step 2: Enter your user or application sequence number and password

Step 3: Open the Round 4 choice filling section

Step 4: Select colleges or courses according to your preference order

Step 5: Save, lock and submit your choices

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of your submission for reference

The seat allotment results for Round 4 will be declared on September 5 at 2 PM. Candidates who are allotted a seat must make their decision and pay the required fees between September 5 and 9. Reporting to the allotted college must be completed by September 10 at 4 PM.

This final round allows candidates to either accept and freeze their seat or reject and withdraw, depending on whether this is their first allotment. However, once a seat is allotted in this round, there is no option for cancellation. Failing to report to the allotted college can also result in losing the tuition fee or even paying a penalty of up to five times the amount.

As this is the last round of COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling, students are urged to plan carefully and complete the process well within deadlines to avoid any setbacks in securing their engineering admission.