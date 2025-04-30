CISCE Announces ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Results 2025: Check Now

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially declared the results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams today, April 30, 2025, at 11 AM. Students can now access and download their mark sheets from the official CISCE website, cisce.org, by entering their Unique ID and Index Number. Alternatively, they can use the direct link provided below to check their results.

The ICSE Class 10 exams were held from February 18 to March 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams took place from February 13 to April 5. Both exams were conducted successfully across CISCE-affiliated schools in India and overseas.

Pass Percentage Trends from 2024:

ISC Class 12 (2024): The pass percentage for girls was 99.65%, while boys had a pass percentage of 99.31%, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 99.47%.

ICSE Class 10 (2024): For girls, the pass percentage stood at 98.92%, while boys had 97.53%, giving an overall pass percentage of 98.19%.

