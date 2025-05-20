CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2025 to Be Declared on May 22, Says Education Minister

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is all set to release the Class results on May 22, 2025. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond confirmed the update during a press interaction held at the BJP office in Bhubaneswar.

Students who appeared for the exams across all streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be able to access their results simultaneously once the board activates the result links on its official websites.

The board will issue a formal notification shortly, detailing the exact time of the result release and the list of official websites for result access.

This year, the Odisha +2 board exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025, with thousands of students appearing across the state.

How to Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2025

Follow these steps to download your scorecard: