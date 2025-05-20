CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2025 to Be Declared on May 22, Says Education Minister
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is all set to release the Class results on May 22, 2025. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond confirmed the update during a press interaction held at the BJP office in Bhubaneswar.
Students who appeared for the exams across all streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be able to access their results simultaneously once the board activates the result links on its official websites.
The board will issue a formal notification shortly, detailing the exact time of the result release and the list of official websites for result access.
This year, the Odisha +2 board exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025, with thousands of students appearing across the state.
How to Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2025
Follow these steps to download your scorecard:
- Visit the official CHSE Odisha website.
- Click on the link for Class 12 Result 2025.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login section.
- Submit the details to view your result.
- Download and save a copy for future reference.