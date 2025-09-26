CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Applications Open, Apply by October 23

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially opened applications for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025. Eligible students can now apply for this scholarship online via the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in). Candidates who are already part of the scheme can also renew their applications through the same portal.

According to the official notification, the last date to submit applications is October 23, 2025.

Who Can Apply?

The Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 is designed for students who:

Cleared their Class 10 CBSE exams in 2025 and are currently enrolled in Class 11 at CBSE-affiliated schools.

Candidates who cleared their Class 10 exams in 2024 can renew their scholarship applications for 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scholarship, students must:

Have secured at least 70% marks in their CBSE Class 10 exams.

Be continuing their education in Class 11 at CBSE schools.

Renewal of the scholarship for the next academic year will depend on promotion to the next class with a minimum of 70% marks.

How to Apply

Follow these simple steps to submit your application:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Scroll down to the Scholarships section.

Click on the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials.

Complete the application form with the required details.

Review your details, save, and submit your application.

Key Points to Remember

The scholarship link is available only on the official CBSE website.