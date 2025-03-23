CBSE Launches Parents' Handbook on Student Careers and Entrance Exams 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a new initiative to help parents guide their children in making informed career choices after school. The board has issued a notice with a special “Parents' Handbook on Careers After School in India” to support parents in navigating today’s competitive job market. The handbook, authored by Shri Mohit Mangal, provides practical advice and insights to assist parents in understanding various career options available for students after school.

CBSE emphasized that career guidance plays a key role in helping students make decisions about their future. The board believes that collaboration between schools, parents, and other stakeholders is essential for equipping students with the right tools and knowledge to choose a meaningful career path. This new guide is part of CBSE’s effort to support students and parents with relevant career resources.

In addition to the parents’ handbook, CBSE has also released the Entrance Exams 2025 guide and 21 Higher Education Vertical books. These resources are designed to give students and parents detailed information about academic and professional pathways, including entrance exams and higher education opportunities.

CBSE has encouraged schools to use these materials to engage in discussions with students and parents about various career options. The board has sent this handbook to all the heads of CBSE-affiliated schools, hoping to reach as many families as possible.

Currently, CBSE is conducting the 2025 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The Class 10 exams, which began on February 15, were completed on March 18. The Class 12 exams, which also started on February 15, are ongoing and will conclude on April 4, 2025.

For more information, students, parents, and teachers can visit the official CBSE website.