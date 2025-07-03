CBSE Guidelines for Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Practical Exams!

From July 10 to July 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will administer the practical exams to supplementary students in Classes 10 and 12. The board also published a comprehensive set of rules for students and schools on how these tests should be administered in a notice that was published on July 2.

CBSE has instructed all students, especially those undertaking additional practicals, to reach out to their respective schools or designated testing locations by July 7. When reporting, students are required to have a copy of their admission card, mark sheet, and results. Students will then receive notification from the schools regarding the day and time of their practical tests.

The Class 12 theory test will take place on July 15 and the Class 10 supplemental theory exam will take place from July 15 to July 22.

At their respective schools, regular applicants will sit for the practical tests. Private candidates will show up at the locations assigned to their theoretical examinations. Subject-wise student lists must be prepared by the principal or center superintendent, who must also work with the regional office to arrange for external examiners if needed. To ensure seamless operations, regional offices will then gather student data by center and subject.