BSEH Date Sheet 2026 PDF: Download Haryana Board 10th and 12th Exam Schedule Online

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to release the much-awaited Haryana Board Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) students. Those appearing for the upcoming board examinations can soon download the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Time Table 2026 PDF from the official website — bseh.org.in.

According to reports, the detailed exam schedule will provide subject-wise dates and timings, helping students plan their preparation effectively.

Haryana Board Practical Exams 2026: Dates Expected in February

Before the theory exams, the BSEH will conduct practical examinations for both classes. As per initial updates, the practical exams are expected to be held from February 1 to February 17, 2026.

These practicals are a crucial component of the final assessment, allowing students to demonstrate their practical knowledge and application skills in respective subjects.

Theory Exams Likely from February 20 to April 4, 2026

Following the practical exams, the theory exams are tentatively scheduled between February 20 and April 4, 2026.

While these dates are preliminary, the board will issue an official confirmation once the final timetable is published. Students are advised to intensify their preparation for both theory and practical papers.

How to Download the Haryana Board Date Sheet 2026

Once released, students can easily check and download the BSEH Class 10th and 12th date sheet by following these steps:

Visit the official website – bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2026.

The timetable PDF will open on your screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The official date sheet will include subject-wise exam dates and timings, allowing students to plan their study schedule efficiently.

Exam Timing and Shift Details

The Haryana Board generally conducts exams in a single shift. Most exams begin at 12:30 PM, with the duration varying by subject — some papers may end at 3:00 PM, while others may continue until 3:30 PM.

Students are advised to verify their specific exam timings once the timetable is released.

Admit Cards and Latest Exam Updates

The BSEH admit cards 2026 will be dispatched to schools a few days before the exams. Students can collect them from their respective class teachers or principals.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website (bseh.org.in) for updates regarding:

Release of the official date sheet

Practical exam schedule

Admit card availability

Any last-minute announcements from the board

Final Advice for Students

With the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 approaching, students should focus on consistent preparation and stay updated through official sources.

Checking the board’s website frequently will help ensure a smooth and well-prepared exam experience.