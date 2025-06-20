Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released: Download at csbc.bihar.gov.in

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 admit cards on June 20, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their admit cards directly from the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, the exam city slip was released on June 19, helping candidates know the location of their exam centers.

Key Details:

Total Vacancies: 19,838 constable posts

Of these, 6,717 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Exam Dates:

The written exam will be held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025.

Exam Time:

Single shift from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Entry into exam centers will be allowed between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM only.

Exam Location:

The exam will be conducted across 38 districts in Bihar.

Expected Candidates:

Each exam day is expected to see around 2.5 to 3 lakh candidates, totaling nearly 17 lakh aspirants.

How to Download Bihar Police Admit Card:

Visit the official website: csbc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Download e-Admit Card (Advt. No. 01/2025)’ on the homepage.

On the new page, click ‘Download 01/25 Written Exam Admit Card’.

Enter your Registration ID/Mobile Number and Date of Birth.

Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit card for exam center, timings, and instructions.