Banaras Hindu University Offers 63 Free Online Courses for 2025 on SWAYAM Platform: swayam.gov.in/INI

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched 63 new free online courses for the 2025 academic session as part of its digital learning drive. These courses are available through the government’s SWAYAM platform. Interested learners can register now at swayam.gov.in/INI.

Key Details:

Courses Start: July 21 and August 18, 2025

Exams: Scheduled for October 2025

Duration: 4, 8, or 12 weeks

Fields Covered: Law, engineering, management, commerce, Ayurveda, psychology, life sciences, humanities, and more

All the courses have been designed by BHU faculty and are open to anyone interested in gaining new knowledge or skills.

SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is an initiative by the Ministry of Education to offer free, high-quality education online.

BHU’s Role in National Digital Education

BHU has been appointed as the National Coordinator for Institutions of National Importance (INIs) on SWAYAM. This means the university will oversee course development, quality, and support for over 160 institutions, including IITs and Central Universities.

Dr. Ashutosh Mohan from BHU’s Institute of Management Studies has been named the lead coordinator for this effort.

Previously, BHU had introduced 37 courses on SWAYAM. The university has also launched a dedicated news platform, news.bhu.ac.in, to highlight its academic work, research, student activities, and achievements.