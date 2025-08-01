AP Police Constable Final Result 2025 Declared: Steps to Download

After a long wait, the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Police Constable Recruitment results for 2025 have finally been announced. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha officially released the results today, August 1, during a press event held at the Andhra Pradesh Police Headquarters.

The results, which were originally scheduled for release on July 29, faced a brief postponement. According to officials from the Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board, the delay was necessary to conduct a final review of the selection list. This step was taken to ensure the accuracy and fairness of the recruitment process, reflecting the board’s commitment to transparency and error-free evaluation.

The AP Constable examination was conducted in October 2022. However, the results were held up for an extended period due to ongoing legal proceedings that impacted the recruitment timeline. Despite the delays, the board recently released rank cards to candidates, offering some insight into their standing in the selection process.

Important Highlights of AP Police Constable Result 2025:

Total Vacancies: 6,100 Police Constable (Civil) and (APSP) posts in the Police Department

Exam Date: June 1, 2025

Result Release Date: July 30, 2025

Qualified Candidates: 33,921 out of 37,600 candidates

How to Check AP Police Constable Result 2025:

Go to the official website: slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the "AP Police Constable Result 2025" link on the homepage

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Submit the form to check your result

Download and keep the result handy for future use

Selection Process:

The selection process is a Preliminary Test, Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test, and Final Written Exam. The candidates who passed the written exam will be shortlisted for document verification and medical test.

Result Details:

The AP Police Constable result contains information like:

Full name of the candidate

Roll number or registration number

Name of father or mother

Date of birth

Category (General/SC/ST/OBC, etc.)

District or zone applied from

Marks obtained in the written test

The candidates may view their results on the official website or through the link that is provided directly on the SLPRB website.