AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today: Key Updates

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the AP EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment results today, September 20. The results for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2025 counselling will be available for candidates in the MPC stream on the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Initially, the third and final seat allotment list was scheduled for September 18 but was postponed. The allotment will be based on the options exercised by candidates, their merit rank, and category quotas, including SC, ST, BC, PWD, NCC, CAP, and sports and games quotas.

Candidates must download their allotment order from the official portal. In addition, the allotment details will also be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number for convenience.

After the results are out, candidates are required to self-join and report to their allotted colleges by September 23. However, classes will commence from September 20.

A total of 322 colleges across Andhra Pradesh are participating in this counselling process, offering undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy. The cut-off ranks for each round of counselling will also be published separately, highlighting the opening and closing ranks for different colleges and categories.

Stay tuned to the official portal to check your AP EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result and secure your admission.