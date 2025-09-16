Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2025 Full List: Schools, Colleges Festive Break

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have officially released the Dussehra holiday schedule for 2025, bringing festive cheer to students, parents, and families across the Telugu states.

Andhra Pradesh Dussehra Holidays 2025

In Andhra Pradesh, schools will remain closed from September 27 to October 2, with classes resuming on October 3.

For junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh, the Dussehra break will run from September 28 to October 5.

Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2025

In Telangana, schools will enjoy a longer break, with holidays from September 21 to October 3.

Junior colleges in the Telangana state will observe Dussehra holidays from September 28 to October 5.

Dussehra Festival Importance

Dussehra, one of the biggest festivals after Sankranti, is more than just a holiday in the Telugu states—it is a season of devotion, travel, and celebration. While Andhra Pradesh will witness grand temple festivities, Telangana will light up with the colorful Bathukamma celebrations, adding to the festive spirit.

The extended break also offers families the perfect chance to plan short vacations or hometown visits. With back-to-back holidays, students can look forward to nearly two weeks of uninterrupted festive joy this season.