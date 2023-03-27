ED attaches assets worth Rs 1 cr of real estate firm

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they recently carried out search operations at three places in Bhubaneswar and one at Berhampur against Keshari Estates Pvt Ltd and its directors.

The searched premises include two residential premises belonging to the directors at Bhubaneswar and one office premises each in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur.

"During these searches, gold jewellery weighing more than 1.5 kg worth around Rs 1 crore, forming part of proceeds of crime, have been duly seized from the residential premises of a director at Bhubaneswar. Voluminous incriminating documents related to the case have also been seized during these operations," said the ED.

The ED initiated investigation under PMLA in 2021 on the basis of the FIR registered by the EOW of Odisha against Keshari Estates Pvt Ltd (KEPL) and its directors for defrauding and cheating the gullible investors with criminal intention while alluring to sell them houses.

"KEPL faltered on repayment and cheated the buyers to the tune of Rs 5,91,54,545 which was misappropriated by the directors," the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

