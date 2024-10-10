Ecuador replaces energy minister amid power crisis

Quito, Oct 10 (IANS) The office of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has replaced Energy Minister Antonio Goncalves amid an acute energy crisis that has led to power cuts, said a statement.

Goncalves, who took office in July, announced earlier that power cuts of up to 10 hours per day were required due to "critical" energy shortages.

Environment Minister Ines Manzano has been designated as the interim minister of energy, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manzano "will lead the transformation of an outdated matrix, which has left us 72 per cent dependent on rain, and will undertake renewable energy projects," the presidential office said on Wednesday.

The energy crisis worsened in mid-September due to droughts impacting hydroelectric reservoirs and electricity imports from Colombia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.