ECI should ensure Bengal Assembly poll held under President's Rule: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) should ensure that the West Bengal Assembly poll next year is conducted next year under the President's Rule so that each and every voter can cast their votes without any fear, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.

“There are several constituencies in the state where the Hindu population is less than 50 per cent, Unless the elections are conducted under the President's Rule, the Hindu voters will not be able to cast their votes there,” Adhikari said while interacting with the mediapersons outside the Assembly.

He also said that his demand should not be misinterpreted.

“I am asking for elections under the President's Rule so that every voter, irrespective of caste and religion, can cast their votes freely and without any kind of fear. At the same time, the ECI should ensure the safety of the voters in the state for at least three months after the elections are over," Adhikari said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that around Rs 100 crore worth of property has been destroyed in the recent violence in Murshidabad district, reportedly in the name of the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"Most of these properties were owned by the Hindus. We have prepared a list of those responsible for such vandalism. The list will be placed at the right place at the right time,” the leader of the opposition said.

He also said that the vandalism in Murshidabad had a lot of similarities with what happened in neighbouring Bangladesh in the recent past.

"The central armed police forces have already been deployed there. So we hope that there will be no more tension there. But at the same time I also demand a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the matter,” Adhikari said.

Speaking on the occasion, the leader of the opposition also launched a scathing attack against the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leadership for their role in the Murshidabad violence.

“CPI-M is acting like the B-team of Trinamool Congress in the matter. Their leader has asked for my arrest. When it comes to the issue of Palestine, the CPI-M always becomes vocal. But when it comes to attacks on the Hindus in West Bengal, they become silent,” the leader of the opposition said.

