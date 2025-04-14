Essar Energy Transition appoints Prashant Janaswamy as new Chief Information Officer at EET Fuels

Stanlow (UK), April 14 (IANS) Essar Energy Transition’s EET Fuels (the trading name of Essar Oil (UK), the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Prashant Janaswamy as Chief Information Officer.

Prashant will lead the development and implementation of EET Fuels’ digital transformation strategy, with the goal of modernising the company's technology infrastructure and enhancing data-driven decision-making.

He brings over 25 years of global experience across the UK, USA, India, and the Middle East, having held senior roles such as CIO, CTO, and Chief Data and Automation Officer at leading companies in the energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors.

His expertise includes digital transformation, technology modernisation, and data-driven decision-making.

Key achievements in Prashant's career include pioneering AI-powered operational systems, developing ERP strategies, and enhancing infrastructure.

Deepak Maheshwari, CEO, EET Fuels, said: "Prashant's appointment demonstrates our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive our business forward. His extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to advance our digital transformation initiatives."

Prashant Janaswamy, Chief Information Officer, EET Fuels, said: "I am excited to join EET Fuels and contribute to the Company's digital future. The Company’s commitment to innovation and technology modernisation aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth and efficiency through digital transformation. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our goals."

