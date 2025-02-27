Echeverri joins Guardiola's squad after brilliant show in U20 South American Championship

Manchester, Feb 27 (IANS) Claudio Echeverri has joined up with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad for the first time. The Argentine attacking midfielder signed for the club in January 2024 but remained on loan at River Plate until last month. The 19-year-old arrives in Manchester off the back of a spectacular campaign in the Under-20 South American Championship, where he captained his nation to a runners-up finish.

His six goals in nine appearances made him the second-highest scorer in the tournament, with a double each against Brazil and Uruguay the standout contributions. It was the latest landmark in a glittering youth international career, after captaining Argentina at the 2023 U17 World Cup and scoring five goals including a hat-trick against Brazil.

Despite his tender years, Echeverri comes with experience having represented River Plate’s senior side 48 times. He scored four goals and provided eight assists in that period.

Former City defender Martin Demichelis, who was manager at El Monumental until July 2024, gave him his debut in June 2023. Since then, he has played 10 matches in the Copa Libertadores – South America’s premier continental competition - and 24 games in Argentina’s top flight.

With a contract at City that runs until the summer of 2028, he will now be part of our squad for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am to be here in Manchester and to finally be able to call myself a Manchester City player. Football has been my life, and my dream was to play for one of the best teams in Europe. Today I am closer to that dream," Echeverri said in a statement.

“Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world. Not only do they win trophies, they play the game so beautifully. They are an example to everyone – they show people how to play football the best way.

“To be part of this team and the culture here at City – and use this as the basis to develop my game – is something I am really excited about. My family and I are so proud to be here. My focus now is on working as hard as I can in training to show the manager and his staff I am good enough to be part of this team," he added.

City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Claudio is one of the finest talents to emerge from South America in recent years. We knew as soon as we watched him play we wanted him to become a Manchester City player.

“All the natural elements are there - his touch, technique, eye for goal and dribbling ability. Our job now is to take those attributes and shape Claudio into a world-class player.

“We will provide him with everything he needs to become the best he can be. If he works hard, listens to Pep and gives absolutely everything, I see no reason why he cannot become a top player,” he said.

City will next take on Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fifth round at Etihad Stadium on March 1 before facing Nottingham Forest in an away clash in Premier League on March 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.