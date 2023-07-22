East Asia-Pacific T20 WC Qualifier: PNG, Japan register victories on Day 1

Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea), July 22 (IANS) Tournament favourites Papua New Guinea (PNG) flexed their muscles on Day One of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 by beating Vanuatu by nine wickets, while Japan registered a 53-run win over Philippines at Amini Park, here on Saturday.

Nineteen-year-old John Kariko from PNG stole the show on his T20I debut, claiming 3-6 off four overs to send the crowd home happy on a warm day.

The left-arm orthodox spinner claimed Nalin Nipiko with a fuller delivery to beat the outside edge, before claiming fellow Vanuatu opener Junior Kaltapau with the help of a sharp Tony Ura catch at cover.

Kariko returned to dismiss Apolinaire Stephen (7) for his third, though his early work set up Papua New Guinea’s assault with the ball, largely through fellow spinner C.J. Amini. The leg-spinner found his lengths early in his spell, removing the well-credentialed Andrew Mansale (3) and Vanuatu captain Patrick Matautaava (0) in successive overs to finish with 2/10 from his four-over allotment.

At the other end, quick Norman Vanua steamed in despite the prevailing breeze against him from the Boroko End and took 2-13 (4), stranding Vanuatu at 71/8 from their 20 overs.

Outside of the early departure for Tony Ura (4), the hosts were emphatic in the chase, with opener Kiplin Doriga (32 not out off 18 balls) joined by skipper Assad Vala (34 not out off 17) to wrap the win in 6.3 overs with nine wickets in hand to get a net run rate-boost.

Japan vs Philippines

Meanwhile, Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming led from the front in a 53-run win over the Philippines.

Despite a tight Philippines powerplay with the ball and in the field, leading to captain Daniel Smith's run out of Alex Shirai-Patmore, Japan consolidated through Kadowaki-Fleming (60 off 37 balls) and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake (41 from 44).

The pair profited from life each in the field in their partnership of 75, though it was the hitting of all-rounder Ibrahim Takahashi that put Japan into the ascendancy. Takahashi hit three sixes to finish with 31 from 13 deliveries, with the work of Reo Sakurano-Thomas (14 from 9) not to be discounted in the total of 166.

Finding lateral movement in the air, Sakurano-Thomas then claimed the key wicket of Philippines skipper Smith (12), setting up Japan's attack with the ball.

Piyush Kumbhare was miserly with his left-arm orthodox at the other end, going for just eight runs in three overs across the powerplay, while leg-spinner Sabaorish Ravichandran found his rhythm early, going for just 13 from his four overs.

The required rate proved out of reach for the Philippines despite the best efforts of Jordan Alegre (33) and Josef Doctora (28), and Kumbhare returned to pick up two deserved wickets to finish with 2/11 (4).

The second day of the Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier on Sunday will see Japan face Vanuatu in the morning match, with PNG taking on the Philippines in the afternoon fixture.

Brief scores:

PNG vs Vanuatu: Vanuatu 71/8 in 20 overs (Ronald Tari 21, Jarryd Allan 14; John Kariko 3-6, Charles Amini 2/10) lost to Papua New Guinea 75/1 in 6.3 overs (Assad Vala 34 not out, Kiplin Doriga 32; Patrick Matautaava 1-14) by 9 wickets.

Japan vs Philippines: Japan 166/7 in 20 overs (Kendel Fleming 60, Lachlan Lake 41; Miggy Podosky 2-21) beat Philippines 113-5 in 20 overs (Jordan Alegra 33, Josef Doctora 28; Piyush Kumbhare 2-11) by 53 runs.

