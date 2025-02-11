EAM Jaishankar meets French FM, discusses AI and innovation

Paris, Feb 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris, where the two leaders discussed strengthening India-France bilateral ties with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, connectivity, and clean energy.

Taking to X, Jaishankar shared details of the meeting, stating, "A pleasure meeting FM Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris this evening. Discussed our wide-ranging cooperation with a focus on AI & innovation, connectivity, and clean energy. Also spoke about regional and global developments."

"Our strong convergence reflects the strength and comfort of our Strategic Partnership," he added.

The French Foreign Minister also took to social media and posted, "With India, AI is the new frontier of our strategic partnership. In 2026, we will write together a Franco-Indian year of innovation!"

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagements at a welcome dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit in Paris.

PM Modi arrived in France earlier on Monday as part of the first leg of his two-nation tour, which will later take him to the United States.

During his three-day visit, he will co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, engage in bilateral discussions, and address business leaders. Upon his arrival in Paris, he received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora.

Later in the evening, PM Modi received a warm welcome from President Macron at a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, with both leaders exchanging a friendly embrace. "Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris," PM Modi posted on X.

During the dinner, the Prime Minister also met US Vice President J.D. Vance, who is in France to attend the AI Summit.

In addition to AI-focused discussions, PM Modi and the French President will participate in both restricted and delegation-level talks and address the India-France CEO's Forum.

In a departure statement, PM Modi highlighted that his visit will serve as an opportunity to review progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic ties with "my friend" President Macron.

On Wednesday, the two leaders will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I. They will also inaugurate India's newest Consulate General in Marseille.

This marks PM Modi's sixth visit to France, underscoring the growing depth of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The AI Action Summit will convene global leaders and top tech CEOs to deliberate on AI's future, emphasising innovation and ethical development.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi's visit will see several key initiatives aimed at further strengthening India-France ties.

