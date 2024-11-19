EAM ​Jaishankar meets China’s Foreign Minister, discusses ‘next steps’​ in bilateral ties

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed next steps in bilateral relations following the recent meeting of the leaders of the two countries and the de-escalation of border tensions.

At their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 here on Monday, they “noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas”, Jaishankar wrote on X.

He added that they “exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties”.

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a briefing in Beijing on Monday that his country was ready to “enhance strategic mutual trust”.

The interaction of the two top diplomats followed the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping in Kazan last month after a breakthrough by both countries in cooling the border tension.

Jaishankar said before the meeting with Wang, “In Kazan, our leaders reached a consensus in taking the next steps in our relations bearing in mind the understanding of 21st October.”

On that day the two countries said they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation along their border where their troops had clashed in 2020 with fatalities on both sides.

“I am glad to note that on the ground the implementation of that understanding has proceeded as planned,” he said.

That agreement opened the prospects for again trying to improve relations between the neighbours and for their leaders to meet at the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

Lin said, “China stands ready to work with India to deliver on the important common understandings between the leaders of two countries, step up communication and cooperation, and enhance strategic mutual trust.”

Jaishankar said, “Our leaders have directed the foreign ministers and the special representatives should meet at an early date. Some progress, some discussions have happened in that direction.”

Xi is also attending the G20 summit and it did not appear that they made any contact on Monday. Lin said that he did not have any information on a possible meeting between them.

