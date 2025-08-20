EAM Jaishankar to co-chair 26th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission session in Moscow today

Moscow, Aug 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) in Moscow on Wednesday.

The session, aimed at further deepening bilateral relations, is a key engagement in his ongoing three-day official visit to Russia from August 19 to 21.

The External Affairs Minister is also scheduled to address the India-Russia Business Forum, where both sides will explore avenues to bolster trade and investment ties.

Jaishankar’s visit comes at the invitation of Denis Manturov, the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted the strategic significance of the visit. “Dr. S. Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to Russia on 19-21 August 2025 to co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) scheduled for 20 August 2025,” the MEA said in a statement.

“The visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding and time-tested India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” the statement further said.

During his stay, Jaishankar will also hold bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The meeting marks a continuation of frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

The two leaders had previously met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting on July 15, as well as during the recent BRICS Summit.

Earlier this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also visited Moscow for Foreign Office Consultations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, underscoring the consistent diplomatic momentum between New Delhi and Moscow.

The visit precedes a potential high-level interaction, as Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.