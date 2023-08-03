Dyson launches wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner in India

New Delhi, August 3 (IANS) Global consumer electronics company Dyson on Thursday launched its first all-in-one wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner -- Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine, in India.

The new cordless vacuum cleaner is available to purchase from the company's official website and its demo stores at Rs 62,900.

“The launch of our first all-in-one wet-and-dry machine is an important step in Dyson’s commitment to improve everyday lives, and create cleaner, healthier homes. For the first time, we’re combining our dust illumination and sensing technologies, anti-tangle for soft furnishings and carpets alongside our new wet roller head to wash hard floors,” Charlie Park, Vice President of Floorcare R&D at Dyson, said in a statement.

The vacuum cleaner comes with a multifunctional and versatile cleaning solution to remove dust, spills and stains.

Moreover, the wet roller head of the vacuum cleaner is engineered to deliver the right amount of water to effectively remove spills, tough stains, and small dry debris such as food crumbs.

Using a combination of hydration, absorption and extraction technologies, the Dyson Submarine wet roller head takes hard floors to the next level of clean, for a ‘clean floor finish' -- without oversaturating.

To achieve this, Dyson engineers designed an eight-point hydration system, using a pressurised chamber for even water distribution and optimal saturation across the full width of the roller.

Eight water jets, evenly spaced along the roller, release precisely 18ml water every minute to wash floors evenly without leaving excess wetness, the company said.

Alongside the Dyson Combi tool and Crevice tool, the new cordless vacuum cleaner also comes with Dyson’s motor-driven Hair screw tool, to pick up long hair and pet hair with ease.

Designed to prevent wrapping of hair around the brush bar, the conical brush and angled bristles enable hair to “migrate” down the brush bar easily, sliding off the tip and into the bin.

Further, the company mentioned that its advanced filtration system captures 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns to expel cleaner air.

