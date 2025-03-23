New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Dynamix Achievers defeated Jindal-Carysil in the Championship Match of India’s most prestigious and historic Polo tournament, the Indian Open Polo Championship, which was held on Sunday, at the iconic Jaipur Polo Ground. The Achievers continued their dominance in the tournament for almost a decade as they lifted their eighth consecutive trophy.

The Championship Match witnessed India’s top polo players, international polo stars, and India’s best polo horses in action, as the two finalists competed to win the trophy that defines the highest level of polo in India – a unique historic legacy that celebrates 125 years of this championship.

Although Carasyil had drawn first blood in the game, and taken the lead in the opening exchanges, an absolutely dominant second-half performance saw them take the comfortable victory.

Dynamix Achievers eventually won the match with the final scoreline reading 13-9 with their star player Chris Mackenzie being declared the Most Valuable Player of the Match and his polo horse called Solumo was declared the Best Polo Pony.

First held in the year 1900, the Indian Open Polo Championship on Sunday celebrated 125 years of the unique legacy of polo in India, thanks to the undaunting support and inspiring leadership of Naveen Jindal, Member of Lok Sabha. Naveen Jindal is the only elected Member of Parliament, a 3-time member of the Lok Sabha, who competes in a sport at the national level in India.

The Championship Match was presided over by Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Govt of India. The match was played over six chukkers, which saw high-paced dramatic action on the polo field, as the teams fought hard to dominate play.

The international sports community recognizes the Indian Open Polo Championship as one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious sports tournaments, that has a history spanning over 100 years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.