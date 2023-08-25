Dwayne Johnson mourns death of friend and WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt

Los Angeles, Aug 25 (IANS) Former wrestler and now Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' has expressed grief at the sudden death of his fellow WWE wrestler friend Bray Wyatt, who has died at the age of 36. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 'Fast V' actor said that he was "heartbroken" over his friend's death.

"I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe," the 51-year-old wrote alongside a photo of the two in the ring. "Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

"Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today," The Rock added. "My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, 'thank you for the house' #ohana," he added.

According to Aceshowbiz, as well as sharing the ring at WrestleMania 32, Dwayne Johnson has plenty in common with the late wrestler as the two had been long time friends. Both The Rock and Bray Wyatt were a pair that hailed from illustrious wrestling families that have spanned multiple generations.

Their family trees have been intertwined in various territories across the country dating back decades, with The Rock and Wyatt also leaving extensive legacies in the world of wrestling.

Wyatt was a three-time world champion with a massive fanbase. People had been patiently waiting for him to make a return to the squared circle, and his name in WWE was a huge one. So his sudden death at such a young age took everyone by surprise, and was a cause of much hurt for his fans.

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H announced the news of Wyatt aka 'The Fiend's' unexpected death on August 24.

