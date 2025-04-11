DU's distance learning students suffering due to delay in study material distribution: KYS

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Highlighting the plight of students in Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL), the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) on Friday drew attention to the non-disbursal of study materials to most students with just a month left for the annual exams.

Bhim Kumar, member, Delhi State Committee, KYS, also criticised the authorities for a lack of a sufficient number of classes for SOL students.

"It is important to note that classes for several courses, such as BA Programme are to be concluded this month, while the classes for other courses are to wind up next month. SOL is offering only 10-15 classes to students this Semester, which is grossly insufficient to cover the entire syllabus," said Kumar.

He added that the Personal Contact Programme (PCP) classes for distance learners are critical for students to understand their course content and clarify doubts.

"The insufficient number of classes has left students under prepared for exams," he said.

Another major issue raised by the students is the violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations which mandate that study materials should be provided to students within two weeks of admission.

"Unfortunately, most SOL students have not received their study materials, despite the fact that exams are fast approaching. This delay breaches UGC regulations and leaves students ill-prepared for their upcoming assessments, creating an environment where most students are at risk of failing in the exams," said a KYS statement.

Apart from these problems, there are issues concerning the study centres wherein the PCP classes for SOL students are conducted.

"Most of the students are allotted centres far away from their residence. At these study centres, SOL students are not allowed to use library," said Kumar.

The KYS, along with the students, has called for the complete and immediate distribution of printed study materials to all students.

Moreover, the students have demanded an increase in the number of PCP classes to ensure that students have sufficient time to cover the full syllabus.

The KYS also emphasised that examinations should only be conducted once the entire syllabus is completed, allowing students ample time to prepare.

