22 Maoists surrender before police in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 11 (IANS) In yet another blow to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), as many as 22 Maoists surrendered before police in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Friday.

The extremists laid down their arms before Mulugu district Superintendent of Police Dr P. Shabarish at Mulugu district police headquarters.

Those who surrendered include four Area Committee Members (ACMs) and one party member. The remaining were militia members.

The SP announced that ACMs would be provided Rs 4 lakh each for their rehabilitation. The party member will get Rs 1 lakh, while others will be given Rs 25,000 each.

The SP appealed to key Maoist leaders to surrender and join the national mainstream. Stating that the ideology of left-wing extremism has lost its relevance, he said they cannot achieve anything constructive by roaming in the jungles.

The SP had warned on Thursday that stern action would be taken against Maoists threatening tribal communities and attempting to restrict their movement in the forests near Karrigutta by claiming bombs had been planted.

Shabarish said that tribals have long depended on the forest for their livelihood. Grazing cattle and collecting forest produce are natural activities for them. They will have to wander in the forest, and it’s a natural process for them to enter the forest for cattle grazing and other work. He said people should not be scared due to such threats. He said Mulugu police were making elaborate security measures for their safety and will respond firmly.

The surrender of 22 Maoists in Mulugu came less than a week after the surrender of 86 Maoists before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Among the surrendered, 82 were from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, and four belonged to Mulugu district. According to police, they were all operating in the Bijapur forests of the neighbouring Chhattisgarh district.

In March, 64 Maoists had surrendered before Bhadradri-Kothagudem police. Nearly 250 extremists have surrendered in the state so far this year.

