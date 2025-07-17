Durand Cup 2025 returns with prize money boost, new venues — but amid ISL uncertainty

Kolkata, July 17 (IANS) Asia’s oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup, is all set to kick off on July 23 with a significant increase in prize money, fresh venues, and expanded international presence. But while the tournament is poised for another vibrant edition, its build-up has been clouded by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Indian club football — particularly the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Durand Cup Organising Committee on Thursday confirmed that only six ISL clubs — Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, and defending champions NorthEast United FC — will take part this year, down sharply from 12 last season.

This contraction comes amid a standoff between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement — a deadlock that has left the ISL’s 2025–26 season “on hold.” The resulting uncertainty has made clubs hesitant about planning their rosters, training schedules, and off-season tournament commitments, including the Durand Cup.

Calling the situation “unprecedented,” Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra, Chief of Staff at the Headquarters Eastern Command and Chairman of the Durand Cup Organising Committee, acknowledged the ongoing crisis without assigning blame.

“It’s all in front of you,” he said. “It won’t be appropriate for us to comment on this, but what we are certain of is that both parties are committed to the development of Indian football and we hope the matter will be resolved soon.

“As far as the Durand Cup is concerned, we have received tremendous support from FSDL and the AIFF over the years and we remain thankful to them.”

In a clear attempt to reaffirm the Durand Cup’s prestige, Lt Gen Malhotra announced a substantial increase in prize money — from under ₹1.2 crore last year to ₹3 crore this season. In addition to the cash incentives, top individual performers such as the Best Goalkeeper, Golden Boot winner, and Golden Ball winner will receive SUVs.

The champion team will also be hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they will be awarded the President’s Cup by the President of India — a tradition that underscores the event’s legacy and stature in Indian sport.

This year’s edition will also mark a geographical milestone, with the Durand Cup expanding into Manipur for the first time. The Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal will host Group F matches, further boosting the sport’s visibility in the Northeast — a region with deep football roots.

Amid ongoing tensions in Manipur, concerns around security were raised. But Lt Gen Malhotra offered firm reassurances: “There is a lot of vibrancy there — we saw that during the trophy unveiling. Let me assure you that all necessary measures are in place in Manipur for the safe conduct of the tournament.”

He also credited the support of local heroes. “We have received immense support from local icons like Thoiba Singh, Mirabai Chanu and seven members of the Indian football team. We are confident of a successful outing there.”

Kolkata will once again be at the centre of the Durand Cup’s action, hosting 15 matches including the high-stakes Group A and B fixtures, a quarter-final, a semi-final, and the final on August 23. The tournament opener — East Bengal vs South United FC — will take place at Salt Lake Stadium, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set to inaugurate the month-long event.

State Sports Minister Arup Biswas emphasised the tournament’s revitalisation: “It has returned to its former glory in the last few years. This is the sixth time it’s being held in Kolkata.”

Kolkata’s lineup will feature four clubs this year, including newly-promoted I-League side Diamond Harbour FC.

Responding to media reports suggesting dissatisfaction among city clubs over complimentary tickets, Lt Gen Malhotra was categorical: “These reports are incorrect. Let me tell you that as per a signed agreement, each club will receive 5,200 complimentary passes.”

Despite the reduced ISL footprint, the tournament has upped its international quotient. This year, two foreign teams — Tribhuwan Army FC (Nepal) and Armed Forces (Malaysia) — will compete, compared to just one last year. This reflects a continued effort to blend local tradition with international flavour.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.