DPLT20: Central Delhi Kings beat Purani Dilli 6 by 109 runs

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Half-centuries by Aryan Rana and Jonty Sidhu and fine bowling by Sumit Kumar (4-22) helped Central Delhi Kings beat Purani Dilli 6 by 109 runs in the ongoing Adani Delhi Premier League T20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday. Chasing a target of 218, Aprit Rana and Manjeet opened the innings. The team didn’t get off to the start they expected as Arpit Rana was dismissed for a duck by Money Grewal. Central Delhi Kings’ bowling attack was on point.

For Purani Dilli 6, Shivam Sharma was the top scorer with 36 runs, which included five boundaries and one six. Besides Shivam, Sanat contributed with 33 runs from 18 balls.

For Central Delhi Kings, Sumit Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he picked 4-22. Meanwhile, Money Grewal scalped 3-28 and Jonty Sidhu took 3-8. Purani Dilli 6 were bundled out for 108 in 12.1 overs.

Earlier in the day, Purani Dilli 6 won the toss and elected to bowl first. For Central Delhi Kings, Yash Dhull and Dhruv Kaushik opened the innings. The team got off to a flying start as Dhruv Kaushik took it to the opposition bowling attack. But Purani Dilli 6 struck back as Manjeet picked Dhull’s wicket. At the other end, Kaushik continued his fine form and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Dhruv Kaushik's quickfire innings of 38 runs off 19 balls, which included two boundaries, and three sixes helped the Central Delhi Kings reach 67/2 at the end of the Power-play. Soon after the Power-play, Dhruv was sent back to the pavilion by Aayush Singh Thakur.

Hiten Dalal then formed a 29-run partnership with Captain Jonty Sidhu which enabled them to build a strong total on the scoreboard. Hiten was then dismissed by Manjeet as Shivam Sharma took a fine catch at cover region. Jonty and Aryan Rana took on the responsibility of putting up a huge total. Central Delhi Kings reached 150 in 13.3 overs.

Jonty and Aryan Rana started finding the gaps with ease as Central Delhi Kings were cruising to a big total. Jonty reached his half-century in 21 balls, an innings which included three boundaries and four huge sixes. He was well supported by Aryan at the other end. Jonty’s blistering innings came to an end as he was dismissed by Laxman for 50 runs. Aryan continued with his form and he reached his half-century in 27 balls, which included five boundaries and three sixes.

Towards the end of the innings, Purani Dilli 6 got back in the game with some quick wickets. Aryan Rana remained not out at 75 off 38 balls. Central Delhi Kings posted a mammoth total of 217/7 from their allotted 20 overs.

For Purani Dilli 6, Prince Yadav was the pick of the bowler as he scalped 3/47, while Manjeet took 2/35, Laxman and Aayush Singh Thakur took one wicket apiece.

Brief scores:

Central Delhi Kings 217/7 in 20 overs (Aryan Rana 75 not out, Jonty Sidhu 50; Prince Yadav 3-47) beat Purani Dilli 6 108 all out in 12.1 overs (Sanat Sangwan 33, Shivam Sharma 36; Sumit Kumar 4-22, Money Grewal 3-28, Jonty Sidhu 3-8) by 109 runs.

