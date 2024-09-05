DPL T20: Purani Dilli 6 pacer Prince Yadav expresses excitement for semifinal

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 pacer Prince Yadav, who played a key role in the team's win earlier this week, is excited to spearhead the bowling attack in the semi-final of the ongoing Adani Delhi Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Purani Dilli 6 reached semifinals of the league on Monday after defeating Central Delhi Kings by 33 runs. Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Purani Dilli 6 as he took three wickets, including the wicket of Central Delhi Kings skipper Jonty Sidhu.

Yadav, who won the most economical bowler of the match award, said he knew what he wanted to do on the field as he had encountered such situations a lot.

"It wasn't tough because I've always practiced a lot bowling in dew. I've always bowled difficult overs for my team. I was thinking about giving my 100 per cent as we had to win the match so that we don't depend on other teams to qualify," he said.

Purani Dilli 6 made a comeback in the DPL by winning back-to-back games. It was the first time Purani Dilli 6 won two consecutive games and it helped them reach the semi-finals in style.

"We have got good support from our owner and support staff, even coaches have helped us. Everyone kept the environment very light and chill which allowed us to grow as players. I'm very excited for semi-finals and more than that I'm eager to win the match," said Yadav.

Purani Dilli 6 will now feature in the semi-finals of the tournament, which will get underway from Friday here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.