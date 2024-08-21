DPL T20: Disciple, consistency and hard work key to becoming fast bowler, says Navdeep Saini

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) West Delhi Lions pacer Navdeep Saini has emphasized the importance of discipline and consistent practice for aspiring fast bowlers. Navdeep, who is the senior-most player in the West Delhi Lions' squad that is playing in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20, is leaving no stone unturned to be in the best shape.

"I have always focused on my fitness from the time I started playing cricket. Pace bowling isn't easy, to master it you have to toil hard day and night. You should be disciplined if you want to be a fast bowler," Navdeep Saini told West Delhi Lions

Saini, who has represented India in two Tests, eight ODIs, and 11 T20Is, is now showcasing his skills in the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

Having secured a victory in their only match so far, West Delhi Lions are eager to maintain their winning streak as they prepare to face Purani Dilli 6 at the iconic Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Our first match went really well and all things happened according to our plan. Everybody was supporting each other during the game, it was the first instance for all of us to play together and we did it really well," he said.

"As a team when you win the first match it really helps the team going forward. We have prepared very well for today's game. Our process has been the same, whatever we did before the first match, we have followed the same for today's game also. Our practice has been really good," he concluded.

