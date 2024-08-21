DPL: Arpit Rana's gutsy fifty powers Purani Dilli 6 to first win

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Opening batter Arpit Rana smashed a gutsy fifty as Purani Dilli 6 defeated West Delhi Lions by 7 wickets in their third match of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) here at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The win came on the back of a gritty half-century from opening batter Arpit Rana, who anchored the chase with a well-compiled 56 off 43 balls. For Purani Dilli 6, Laxman picked three while Ayush Singh bagged two wickets respectively.

This is Purani Dilli 6's first win in the ongoing season. The Lalit Yadav-led side had restricted West Delhi Lions to 141/9 in the allotted 20 overs before chasing down the target with ease.

Put into bat first, West Delhi Lions got off to a worst possible start as the side lost three wickets inside three overs. Shivam Gupta and skipper Hrithik Shokeen helped West Delhi Lions build two brief partnerships.

While Shivam departed in the eighth over, Shokeen got dismissed in the 12th over, leaving West Delhi Lions at 65/5. Dev Lakra played some shots but wasn't able to carry the innings for long.

West Delhi Lions kept losing wickets at regular intervals and wasn't able to build any big partnerships. Ekansh Dobal and Tishant Dabla slammed 34 off 14 and 23 off 9 balls respectively to help West Delhi Lions reach 141/9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 142, Purani Dilli 6 started positively scoring 40 runs inside 4 overs. Arpit Rana gave Purani Dilli 6 a firing start but Manjeet got out in the 4th over. Sanat Sangwan then assisted Arpit Rana in the chase as the duo stitched a 40-run stand.

Sangwan got dismissed in the 11th over leaving Purani Dilli 6 at 82/2. Lalit Yadav got dismissed in the 13th over but Arpit Rana continued his fine form and kept the scoreboard ticking.

In the end, Purani Dilli 6 chased down the target with 17 balls to spare as Vansh Bedi slammed 30 in 18 balls, assisting Arpit in the run chase. Purani Dilli will next lock horns with Central Delhi Kings on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.