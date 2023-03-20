Don't want to become Bihar Chief Minister, announces Tejashwi

Patna March 20 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday announced that he does not want to become Chief Minister of Bihar as he is "standing at the right place" and working under incumbent Nitish Kumar.

In the budget speech of the Road Construction Ministry in the Assembly, he said: "I have no wish to become the Chief Minister of Bihar. Nitishji has given me assignments and I want to complete them. Neither I want to become the Chief Minister of Bihar nor he has a wish to become Prime Minister of the country. Whatever the place where I am standing, is the right place. I am working under Nitish Kumar and I am happy with it. I have no personal wish."

"Who is more lucky than me? My father and mother were Chief Ministers in the past. I am also a Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. I was also a Leader of the Opposition in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has given me a chance and I want to justify the post and assignment he has given to me. I want to prove that the decision taken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was right," he said.

"People used to do a lot of things. All those are wrongful things. I want to tell them to avoid making false statements. I am standing by Nitish Kumar and I will not falter from my commitments," he added.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, the leaders of RJD demanded the Chief Minister post for Tejashwi Yadav, but he said that he is working under Nitish Kumar and no one knows what will happen in future.

This is the first time Tejashwi Yadav said in the Assembly that he does not wish to become Chief Minister.

The RJD leader also said that the BJP leaders used to abuse him and Nitish Kumar every day.

"I want to tell them that they drink Red Bull and other energy drinks and abuse us every day but it will not help you to come into power again," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav, during his budget speech, also gave an "explanation" on the CBI and the ED raids on his family.

"ED and CBI raided my family and other relatives' houses but they do not have fresh questions and evidence. BJP has one leader who is recognized as 'Afwah Mian' (Sushil Kumar Modi) has only one job to do press conferences and level allegation on us. In 2017, he had leveled allegations of Mitti Ghotala (Soil scam). After the NDA government was formed in Bihar, he became the minister of the department and put Mitti on that so-called scam," he said.

"They have been investigating me (in IRCTC lands for bob) since 2017. I want to ask them what they have found in the last 6 years. Show the evidence in the public domain. How much money they found from my house? Are there any details of it? They are assassinating my character," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"BJP does not remember Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and the Rs 80,000 crore scam that happened recently. The Supreme Court has constituted a committee to investigate the Rs 80,000 crore scam but the (Centre's) 'Tota' ('caged parrot' investigation agencies CBI, ED, Income Tax) are not coming out for the investigation," he said.

"They have conducted raids on 25 places belonging to my family members and relatives and recovered Rs 50 odd lakh and jewellery. If every house have Rs 2 lakh, it becomes 50 lakh. They have removed the jewellery from my sisters, and other women of their family members, collected it and clicked the photographs. They have completed the search operation in half an hour. When I asked them to go from there, they said that they had stayed for 14 hours in the house of (former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia and had an order to stay in your house for 15 hours. My wife is pregnant and has a problem with blood pressure. Still, they have forced her to sit for 15 hours. We have admitted her to the hospital," Tejashwi Yadav said.

