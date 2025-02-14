Don't think Bumrah's absence will have a major issue with India's combination: BCCI Secy

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has backed the Indian team to be a strong contender to lift the ICC Champions Trophy despite the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Saikia credited the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for picking the best combination for the eight-team marquee competition. Young pacer Harshit Rana has been named Bumrah's replacement in the squad while senior speedster Mohammad Shami will lead the pace attack along with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya.

"We have picked the best team for the Champions Trophy. And I believe we will win the trophy. India have such a big bench strength, and I don't think it (Jasprit Bumrah's absence) will have any major issue with the team combination," Saikia told IANS on Friday.

Talking about the form of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the BCCI secretary expressed confidence in the duo's ability to shine in the tournament. India captain Rohit slammed a century in the second ODI against England while Kohli ended his dry run with a half-century in the final ODI as the host whitewashed the series 3-0. Earlier, Suryakumar-led India sealed the five-match T20I series 4-1.

"Everything is very positive in the team (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in form); see the England series; the results are in front of you. The conditions will be more or less the same in Dubai, like the Indian conditions. India came out in such a good manner (against England) with a series whitewash in ODIs and a 4-1 win in T20Is. The morale and spirit of the team is at the highest level," Saikia added.

India will start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

