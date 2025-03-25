‘Don’t worry about my hundred’: Shreyas Iyer’s message to Shashank Singh

Ahmedabad, March 25 (IANS) Punjab Kings’ middle order batter Shashank Singh revealed that skipper Shreyas Iyer, from the very first ball that he faced, told him to not think about the potential milestone for his captain and focus on his game.

Iyer continued his impressive form from the Champions Trophy into the new season, which was evident when he hit his first ball faced for a cracking boundary over mid-off, as he scored at a breathtaking strike rate of 230.95, in an innings which included nine sixes and five boundaries on his way to scoring an unbeaten 97.

Iyer could have gotten his maiden IPL century but Shashank ended up scoring five boundaries off the last over and did not rotate the strike on his way to helping Punjab reach a massive 243/5 in 20 overs.

"Yes, it was a good cameo. But looking at Shreyas, that motivated me even more. Let me be very honest - Shreyas, from ball one, said don't worry about my hundred! Just watching the ball and reacting to it. I try and make sure I get the boundaries. When you go at that number, it's more likely that you'll not get a good hit. I know the shots I can back. I focus on my strengths rather than things which I can't do,” said Shashank in the mid-game interview.

Debutant Priyansh Arya started the fireworks on the night with his quick 47-run contribution, off 23 deliveries, before Iyer joined the party. Despite the falling of quick wickets in the middle over, Marcus Stoinis and Iyer first put on a 57-run stand before Shashank and the skipper stitched a 71-run partnership off just 28 deliveries.

