Don’t want to waste years of my career: Harvey Elliott opens on Liverpool exit for limited playing time

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has admitted that he may have to leave the club to not 'wasting years' of his career. Elliott is part of England's under-21 European Championship squad, which begins its campaign against Slovenia at the Štadión pod Zoborom in Slovakia and spoke regarding his career.

“It's just a situation that I the team and have to have a conversation about because I'm coming into an age now where I'm 22, I'm going to be 23 next season. I don't really want to be wasting years [of my career because it's a short career. You don't know what's going to happen.

"I need to reflect. I need to see if I'm content in doing what I'm doing and how I can improve as a player because that's the most important thing,” Elliott was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Elliott, 22, joined Liverpool from Fulham at the age of 16 in August 2019 and, having been handed his debut in a Carabao Cup tie at MK Dons a month later, has gone on to make 147 senior appearances for the club, however, a number of those appearances came from the bench.

The 22-year-old had fractured his foot and missed the start of the 2024-25 season and made only 18 appearances in the league while racking 360 minutes of playing time.

Elliott acknowledged that he loves Liverpool, but a potential switch would be about what is best for his career.

"I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that's to go somewhere else, then it's a decision that I'm going to have to make, and I just need to see what happens.

"Nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, and the team. I support them as well. But most importantly, it's just about what's best for my career,” he added.

