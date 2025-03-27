Dominant Railways secure 5 gold in Women’s Nationals; Haryana, All India Police score podium finishes

Greater Noida, March 27 (IANS) Railways stamped their authority on the 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship, emphatically defending their title with nine medals in total, as all five of their finalists clinched gold at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Thursday. Haryana finished second with six medals, including two gold and a string of silver medals, while All India Police (AIP) came in third with seven medals, including one gold.

Throughout this week-long tournament, which adhered to the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules, 188 boxers from 24 state units competed across ten weight categories.

Overall, the Railways secured five gold medals and four bronzes. Second-placed Haryana achieved two gold, three silver, and one bronze medals. Meanwhile, the All India Police accumulated one gold, four silvers, and two bronzes.

Furthermore, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh announced an INR 50,000 cash prize for the championship’s top performers, with Jaismine Lamboria of Services Sports Promotion Board (SSPB) winning the Best Boxer Award and Simranjit Kaur of Punjab being named Best Challenger. Laxmi was awarded Best Referee, while Rekha Swami took home Best Judge.

“The Youth National Championship is set to take place in April at the same venue, followed by the Junior National Championship in Nainital in May. Additionally, the Sub-Junior National Championship will be held in Delhi or Goa in June," said BFI President Ajay Singh. "We remain committed to protecting the interests of our boxers and ensuring that all National Championships are successfully completed within the next two months.”

BFI President Ajay Singh, while addressing the medal ceremony,y detailed the plans for the upcoming National Championships and emphasized the federation’s dedication to fostering talent and ensuring a seamless competition structure.

Singh also expressed gratitude to the UP Boxing Association, BFI officials, players, and referees for a smooth event, while urging boxers to aim for the World Boxing Cup, set to take place in India in November.

Leading the Railways' charge, Anamika and Nupur successfully defended their national crowns. Anamika, the reigning light flyweight champion, defeated Haryana’s Tamanna with a unanimous vote, while heavyweight queen Nupur similarly overpowered All India Police’s Kiran to claim back-to-back titles.

Sonia Lather, last year’s 57kg gold medallist, proved her versatility by moving up to 60kg and sealing victory with a 4:1 split decision over AIP’s Sanju. Sanamacha Chanu continued her dominant run with a 5:2 win over Haryana’s Saneh, while Muskan ended Punjab’s Anjali’s hopes with a first-round stoppage.

Services delivered a flawless campaign, with Jaismine Lamboria and Sakshi ensuring a 100 percent win record for their unit. Jaismine, unstoppable all tournament, delivered another commanding performance, outclassing Haryana’s Priya 5:0 to take the featherweight crown. Sakshi made quick work of Abha Singh, securing an RSC R1 win to wrap up a perfect campaign for Services.

Haryana’s Pooja Rani, last year’s 75kg champion, stepped up to 80kg and denied AIP’s Lalfakmawi Ralte a gold medal for the second consecutive time. Neeraj Phogat added to Haryana’s tally with a gritty 4:3 win over Simranjit Kaur in the 60-65kg division. Minakshi ensured a gold for All India Police after she opened the day with a successful title defense, which concluded in a 5:0 win over Sikkim's Yasika Rai.

Joining the occasion, Olympian and World Championship Bronze Medallist Nishant Dev extended his support, inspiring the young boxers as they prepared to make their mark on the national stage.

Final results:

45-48kg – Gold: Minakshi (AIP), Silver: Yasika Rai (SIK), Bronze: Sanjana (DEL), Rajni (RSPB)

48-51kg – Gold: Anamika (RSPB), Silver: Tamanna (HAR), Bronze: Kalaivani S (TN), Sunita (RAJ)

51-54kg – Gold: Sakshi (SSCB), Silver: Abha Singh (AIP), Bronze: Savita (RSPB), Aarti Dhariyal (UTK)

54-57kg – Gold: Jaismine (SSCB), Silver: Priya (HAR), Bronze: Vishakha Varitya (PUN), Poonam (RSPB)

57-60kg – Gold: Sonia Lather (RSPB), Silver: Sanju (AIP), Bronze: Poonam Kaithwas (MAH), Aparajita Mani (UP)

60-65kg – Gold: Neeraj Phogat (HAR), Silver: Simranjit Kaur (PUN), Bronze: Alena Devi (MAN), Sonu (AIP)

65-70kg – Gold: Sanamacha Chanu (RSPB), Silver: Saneh (HAR), Bronze: Imroz Khan (AIP), Lalita (RAJ)

70-75kg – Gold: Muskan (RSPB), Silver: Anjali (PUN), Bronze: Shweta (RAJ), Anju (CHD)

75-80kg – Gold: Pooja Rani (HAR), Silver: Lalfakmawi Ralte (AIP), Bronze: Anupama (RSPB), Pranshu Rathore (CHD)

80+ kg – Gold: Nupur (RSPB), Silver: Kiran (AIP), Bronze: Ipsita Vikram (UP), Priyanka Tewatia (HAR)

