'Dogs keep barking': Savarkar's grandson slams Owaisi's controversial remarks

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of the legendary freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, has strongly condemned the AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi following his controversial comments about the iconic figure of Veer Savarkar and former RSS chief Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar and said that the dogs keep barking but that does not mean "we should pay attention to them".

Owaisi had alleged that both leaders had ‘abused’ Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Ranjit Savarkar accused Owaisi of being a habitual liar who distorts history for political gain.

"Owaisi is the number one liar, and he lies deliberately. A person who bows his head at the grave of Aurangzeb, who was a brutal tyrant, has no right to speak about the great history of India," he asserted, emphasising Owaisi's allegiance to historical figures responsible for atrocities against Hindus.

Ranjit Savarkar refuted Owaisi's claim by explaining the context of his grandfather’s 1925 article titled 'Savarkar', in which Veer Savarkar had honoured the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

“In 1925, when no one dared to write about Sambhaji Maharaj due to the negative portrayal of his image, my grandfather penned an article titled 'Hutatma Chhatrapati' to glorify the life and sacrifice of Sambhaji. Owaisi and his followers cherry-pick a single line from this article to misrepresent the truth. This is nothing but a deliberate distortion,” he said.

Drawing a sharp comparison between Owaisi’s ideological stand and historical figures who supported violent conversions, Ranjit Savarkar claimed that Owaisi was linked to Qasim Rizvi, a key figure behind the Razakar militia in the 1940s.

The Razakars were notorious for their violent campaigns of forced conversions, rapes, and massacres during the Partition era.

He further accused Owaisi's political lineage of perpetuating the legacy of coercive religious conversion.

"Qasim Rizvi was sent to Pakistan after the Razakar movement was crushed. Owaisi’s family, which became the face of AIMIM in the late 20th century, continues to operate under this legacy of forced conversions and violence," he added.

Ranjit Savarkar also spoke about the atrocities perpetrated by the forces of Aurangzeb, noting that the Mughal emperor’s reign was marked by brutal violence, including the torture and death of Sambhaji Maharaj.

"The same forces that tortured Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days, gouging his eyes out and peeling his skin, are now being glorified by people like Owaisi," he said, highlighting the irony of Owaisi’s political positioning.

Furthermore, Ranjit Savarkar dismissed Owaisi’s provocative statements as nothing more than political posturing.

"Look, dogs bark but that does not mean we should pay attention to them. Owaisi’s remarks are just a distraction, but I would urge the government to take decisive action. This goes beyond politics; it is treason. It is spreading sedition, encouraging riots, and fostering communal discord," he stated.

Referring to the unrest in India following the World Cup celebrations, Ranjit Savarkar expressed concern over the deliberate efforts by individuals like Owaisi to create division among the Muslim community in India.

"Owaisi and his rhetoric are deliberately fueling division. This is an attempt to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, which could lead to widespread chaos," he warned.

He called on the Indian government to take strict action against Owaisi’s divisive propaganda, including the initiation of sedition proceedings.

"The government must initiate sedition charges against those who are trying to break the unity of our nation," he added.

Ranjit Savarkar further responded to the recent remarks made by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. Tushar Gandhi, known for his association with the Samajwadi Party, had called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a “cancer to the soul of the nation.”

He also took a dig at Tushar Gandhi, accusing him of lacking historical knowledge and being a propagandist.

"Tushar Gandhi is a mere propaganda agent. His job is to spread misinformation for political gain. He knows nothing about the history of his own family or how his ancestors died," Ranjit Savarkar stated.

He offered to send Tushar Gandhi a book that details the circumstances surrounding his grandfather’s death and the historical context of Gandhi's assassination.

Ranjit Savarkar also criticised the politics of selfishness, suggesting that individuals like Tushar Gandhi were playing with fire for personal gain, disregarding the long-term consequences on the country.

"It is unfortunate how low people like Tushar Gandhi can go for their selfish interests. They are willing to set the country on fire just to make a name for themselves," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.