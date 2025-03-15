Rape convict Asaram on bail until March 31 reaches Jodhpur from Indore

Jaipur, March 15 (IANS) Rape convict Asaram arrived in Jodhpur on Saturday after being released on interim bail. The Rajasthan High Court granted him bail on February 14, allowing him 75 days of release on medical grounds.

Convicted of sexually assaulting a minor student at a Gurukul, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Upon his arrival in Jodhpur from Indore, Asaram avoided speaking to the media at the airport. Following his release, Asaram (86) reached his ashram in Pal village under heavy security.

Besides the High Court, the Supreme Court had earlier also granted him interim bail on January 7 on medical grounds while imposing several conditions including a bar on meeting followers in large numbers. He was undergoing a life sentence in a 2013 rape case registered in Gujarat. To be out of jail, he required a similar order in a Rajasthan case where he was undergoing life term for raping a minor girl.

“He is in his last leg,” noted a bench headed by Justice MM Sundresh that agreed to consider his request for temporary suspension of sentence purely on medical grounds without going into the merits of the allegations against him.

Noting his advanced age of 86 years with 99 per cent heart blockage and a history of suffering heart attacks, the court said, “He is on his deathbed. Whatever the nature of the crime, when it comes to the health of the convict, the burden rests on the state and the court. Let him get this facility, nobody will blame you or us.”

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat appearing for Asaram along with advocate Rajesh Inamdar pointed out that his client’s condition is such that chances of survival are bleak. He objected to the facility of armed constables being provided to the convict apprehending that they may interfere with his choice of hospital or treatment.

Before his release, Asaram was receiving treatment at Indore’s Government Super Specialty Hospital. A team of specialist doctors conducted his medical checkups and recommended additional tests to assess his medication requirements. During this period, he resided in his ashram on Khandwa Road, Indore.

As per the court’s conditions, Asaram was prohibited from meeting his devotees or followers during his bail period. He was also barred from making any statements to the media. Despite this, a video recently surfaced on social media, allegedly showing Asaram delivering a sermon in Indore.

Asaram has filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court to extend the period of interim bail. At present, he is on bail till March 31.

