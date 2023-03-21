Doctors' stir against Right to Health bill enters day 2 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 21 (IANS) Patient care remained affected in Rajasthan as doctors' protest against the Right to Health Bill entered its second day even as the state government is determined to introduce the bill in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The doctors protested at the Statue Circle of Jaipur throughout Monday night. Now, the resident doctors of Jaipur SMS Medical College have also come out in support of their protesting colleagues.

Also, in protest against mild police lathicharge on Monday, they have struck work completely.

Nursing students have also announced their participation in the demonstration.

Unfazed by the development, the state government is all set to introduce the bill in the Assembly on Tuesday.

After affecting OPD patients in private hospitals, the stir will also impact patients in government hospitals.

"Today, residents will not work in SMS Hospital and other hospitals attached to it (JK Lone, Zanana, Sanganeri Gate)," Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD)'s Narendra Damor said.

On Monday, a group of private hospital operators and doctors from across the state had reached Jaipur. They took out a rally and decided to go to the Assembly, but were stopped by police at the Statue Circle.

At this, an argument broke out between the police and the doctors, following which the former resorted to mild force.

In protest against police lathi charge, the doctors staged a dharna on Monday at the Statue Circle itself.

