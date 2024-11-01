Disha Patani shines bright like a diamond in embellished ensemble

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani, who is currently holidaying in Mexico, looked every-inch drenched in diamonds as she sported a heavily embellished outfit.

Disha took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a video of sitting in a car and giving a glimpse of the breathtaking view. The next was a boomerang video, where she is seen dressed in a silver heavily embellished outfit paired with a plain white shirt.

The actress completed her look with a wet-hair look, subtle lips and smokey eyes.

On October 31, Disha shared a string of images of the picturesque locale and captioned it: “Mexico’s” along with a sun and cloud emoticon.

Talking about her work life, Disha started her journey with the Telugu movie ‘Loafer’ starring Varun Tej in 2015. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh. In the following year, Disha appeared in a music video, “Befikra” along with her former beau Tiger Shroff.

She gained stardom with her work in Neeraj Pandey's “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, a biographical sports film based on the life story of MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team along with late star Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani.

She also worked alongside Jackie Chan in “Kung Fu Yoga”.

The actress was paired opposite Tiger in “Baadhi 2”, which was a sequel to the 2016 film “Baaghi” starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. In 2019, she appeared in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer “Bharat”.

In 2020, it was Mohit Suri’s “Malang” that helped her with the spotlight once again. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She was then seen in films such as “Radhe”, “Ek Villain Returns” and “Yodha”.

Disha saw success with the Telugu film “Kalki 2898 AD”, where she was paired with Prabhas. Her character Roxie is a worker in the Complex who takes Bhairava inside for the first time. She will next be seen in “Welcome to the Jungle.”

