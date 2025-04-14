Diksha Dagar registers another top-10 finish in South Africa

Cape Town, April 14 (IANS) Diksha Dagar shot her best round of the week with a 4-under 68 and grabbed a top-10 finish at the Investec SA Women’s Open, in what was windy conditions on Sunday, around Erinvale Country and Golf Estate. Diksha finished with rounds of 72-71-69-68 for a total of 8-under 280 for the week.

It was Diksha’s second straight Top-10 in South Africa after T-9 in Joburg, and the third of the season, as she was runners-up in Morocco. She was also T-11 in New South Wales as the season promises to be a good one.

Another fine performer was Pranavi Urs, who shots 69 in the final round to be T-11 and her rounds were 72-67-73-69 and a total of 7-under for four rounds.

Rookie Avani Prashanth (68-73-73-73) was T-50 with an even par total while Tvesa Malik (70-71-76-73) totalled 2-over 290 and was T-58.

Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour secured her second Ladies European Tour (LET) victory in windy conditions.

A round of 70 (-2), which included four birdies and two bogeys, was enough for Delacour to secure her second win on the LET on 14-under par. She was kept under pressure with the leaderboard constantly shifting on the final day, with so many players in contention.

The Frenchwoman produced a great shot on the 15th hole to give herself a tap-in birdie putt. She followed this up with another birdie on the 16th to make it back-to-back and a solid finish in front of the spectators.

Delacour came T65 in last week’s Joburg Ladies Open, so will be very pleased with this result.

Two shots behind finished Casandra Alexander who fired a round of the day of 66 (-6) to end the week on 12-under par.

Australia’s Kelsey Bennett and England’s Bronte Law finished in a tie for third place on 11-under par after 72 holes.

In solo fifth place was South Africa’s Kiera Floyd. The 20-year-old, who was two shots off the pace heading into the final day, had great home support throughout the whole round.

Three players secured a tie for sixth place with Hong Kong’s Ginnie Ding, Germany’s Laura Fuenfstueck, and Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini, all posted nine-under par after the four rounds.

India’s Diksha Dagar and Wales’ Chloe Williams rounded out the top 10, with eight-under par on their scorecards.

This tournament marks the last Sunshine Ladies Tour event of the season and so Alexander claimed the Investec Order of Merit, finishing on 3,149 points.

