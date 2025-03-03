Digvijaya Singh writes to MP Guv to seek attention over irregularities in B.Ed, M.Ed

Bhopal, March 3 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday wrote a letter to Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel to seek his attention over alleged irregularities in B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) and M.Ed (Master of Education) in the state.

In his letter to Governor Patel, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that like nursing colleges scam, irregularities have been noticed in B.Ed and M.Ed.

He added that several private colleges are operating with major irregularities.

The Congress leader also noted that he was informed that people pursuing B.Ed and M.Ed degrees have been included as faculty members and teachers, which could be lead to major irregularities and an immediate attention is needed.

He said the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recently has initiated an investigation in the alleged irregularities noticed in several colleges operating in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, and notices were also issued to seek their reply.

"It could be a major scam in the state's education system like in nursing colleges scam, therefore, a detailed investigation should be carried out under the supervision of a team of senior officials. I would request you to issue necessary directions to the state government to ensure a fair investigation in the matter," Singh wrote in letter to Governor Patel.

The EOW has initiated investigation following complaints received about irregularities in several private colleges operating in Indore, Dhar, Khargone, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior and several other districts across the state.

During preliminary investigation, EOW has noticed various types of irregularities, including lack of infrastructure, excessive fee etc. following which, the EOW has issued notices to the faculties.

Notices were also issued to the universities from where these colleges are affiliated.

The nursing colleges scam, that raised yet another question on the state's education system, is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the supervision of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Recently, the High Court had ordered the state government to submit list of all those responsible officers of Indian Nursing Council, Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council and Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University for giving recognition and affiliation to nursing institutions and ineligible colleges.

