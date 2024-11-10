'Difficult to say how serious it is': Slot on Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury

Liverpool, Nov 10 (IANS) Liverpool boss Arne Slot offered an update on the injury sustained by Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday evening, saying its tough to say the extent of the injury adding that "it's always series when a player goes out" in the first half.

Alexander-Arnold was substituted after 25 minutes at Anfield having picked up an issue and will now be assessed by the club’s medical team, the club said.

"It's difficult to say how serious it is, but it’s always serious if a player goes out in the first half. Not because I didn't like him, but because he asked for it himself," Slot said in the post-match press conference.

"He didn’t ask for it because he was tired, he asked for it because he felt something. That's first of all not a good sign, but it is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let’s wait and see. I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week, but hopefully he can," he said.

Darwin Nunez gave the Reds the lead in the 20th minute on Saturday night, before Mohamed Salah sealed victory when he dinked over Emiliano Martinez on the counterattack in the 84th minute.

The result means Slot’s team go into the November international break with a five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League with nine wins from 11 matches.

Speaking about the match Slot says Liverpool need to keep their performances at a high level if they want to enjoy a successful season.

"It was definitely a big week but every game is a big week. We play so many games in all these competitions against so many strong opponents, so hopefully we will have a lot of these weeks to come because these weeks are mostly big if you are competing for something and that is what we are doing at the moment," Slot said.

"We are competing, trying to compete for the league, trying to compete for the UEFA Champions League and trying to compete for the cups we are in as well. We also know it’s a long season where we have to continuously be on top of our game because the likes of Arsenal, City, and Chelsea, and all these other clubs, are able to win just as many games as we did in the first 15 to 16 games.

"So, we have to stay on top of our game, which is never going to be easy but we’ll push for it as much as we can," he added.

