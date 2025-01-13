Didn't really take selection out of the selectors' hands, says Abbott on missing CT25

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Australia’s pace-bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott said he missed out on selection in 2025 Champions Trophy squad as due to being unable to make an impact in his last two 50-over series.

Abbott took only one wicket in matches against England and Pakistan at an economy rate of 7.36, prompting the selectors to pick Nathan Ellis ahead of him as the fourth fast-bowling option behind the big three of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

"I didn't really take selection out of the selectors' hands. I didn't perform and bowl as well as I would have liked in my last five games for Australia over in the UK and back home here against Pakistan."

"My goal at all times when I play is to obviously contribute and do what I need to do for the team, but on top of that, it's (to) take the decision to drop you out of the selectors' hands, and I haven't done that. So that's fair. The guys who have been picked are in form and I think we've got a great squad to go over and compete for the Champions Trophy," Abbott was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

On the other side, Abbott has managed to be in Australia’s squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as one of the three specialist pacers and was also in the team for last two games against India. He believes his skillsets can come handy on the trip to Sri Lanka.

"It would have been nice to debut out here the other day (against India) on what was a bowler-friendly wicket. Sri Lanka typically is more spin-friendly than anything, but I feel like conditions might suit me perhaps more than others.”

“But, again, we've got such depth with our bowling at the moment. It gets mentioned a lot, but every time Scotty comes in and bowls, no matter the conditions, he does well. And then Starcy is obviously bowling high 140s, and then reverse swing will play a role, or being able to tie up an end so the spinners can attack, whatever that looks like.”

“Being one of only three quicks going over, I suppose I feel a little bit closer. But I certainly feel like conditions might suit the way I go about my bowling," he concluded.

