Didn’t play the best cricket we should have played in 2024 T20 WC admits Jemimah

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Jemimah Rodrigues admitted that the Indian team’s performances in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup were not as strong as they should have been. In the tournament held in the UAE last month, India suffered a group-stage exit for the first time since 2016. Following a tough 58-run defeat to New Zealand, they recorded wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But a nine-run loss to Australia and Pakistan’s subsequent loss to New Zealand sent India home early from the competition.

“Honestly, if I can be very frank, we didn’t play the best cricket that we should have played as an Indian team. Each one of us knows that. I know it’s still hurting all of us. But at the same time, we got to…I mean, I know it’s hard, as it was one of those tournaments we would want to forget and move forward. Because we have the 50-over World Cup at home, we want to prepare well for that,” said Jemimah in a select virtual interaction on the sidelines of WBBL.

“We want to make sure as a team, we do well at the right time, and each player performs and takes the team through. So, in the end, I can’t pinpoint - what we spoke about in the dressing room was we need to look inside rather than pointing at others. Each individual knows what they need to do and how they need to get better and come,” she said.

Following her WBBL campaign with Brisbane Heat, Jemimah will be part of India’s ODI series against Australia in early December. She believes the WBBL is a fantastic way to prepare for the series against Australia, the reigning ODI World Cup winners. “It will definitely help me a lot. Like, just coming here and getting used to the conditions, it’s actually a blessing going into the series after this, and I will be playing the same bowlers again. So, it’s nice to have this kind of preparation, if I could put it in those words, going into the series.”

“But at the same time, lots of learnings are there. I think we are playing in Brisbane but not at the Gabba. But we are playing at Brisbane. So, it’s nice to be a local now. So, when my teammates come, I will take them around over here hopefully,” she added.

With the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup approaching, the Indian team will be intensely focused on refining their strategies, skills, and mental approach in the 50-over format, knowing that the entire nation will watch them. Jemimah concluded by saying sensibility would be crucial for her success in ODIs while stating her technique and mindset would remain consistent.

“Honestly, I have not thought that ahead. I just want to take it one game at a time, because we have had a lot of cricket for the last 2 years. Apart from that, when the matches come, nothing much changes in my technique and mindset. I will still back myself to play positive cricket.”

“But at the same time, being more sensible, as because it’s a longer format, and one is trying to extend the innings even longer for scoring more and more runs for India. So, that’s the similar mindset, as again, it’s about how I assess the conditions and situation,” she added.

