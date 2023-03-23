Dhaka rail link disrupted after bus-train collision



The accident took place at around 9.10 p.m. on Wednesday night when the Panchagarh-bound Drutajan Express collided with the Sohagh Paribahan passenger bus at the Malibagh railway gate.

According to a duty officer, the bus driver and his associates quickly got off from the vehicle as they saw the train approaching.

The bus was empty as it dropped off the passengers in Dhaka's Malibagh and Mouchak areas.

Later, train movement normalised at around 11 p.m. when the bus was removed from the rail track.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries.

