DGC Junior/Sub-Junior Golf tourney begins in New Delhi

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The 15th DGC Junior/Sub-Junior Golf Tournament began on Tuesday here at the iconic Delhi Golf Club with over 180 golfers, aged between 6 and 22 years, participating in a three-day tournament.

Eighteen holes per day will be played on both the Lodhi and Peacock Courses. The ceremonial tee-off was done by top junior talent – Kashika Misra, India’s No. 1 in IGU Category A, and Deepak Yadav, a course record holder and new pro who recently shot 10-under at the NCR Cup.

A test of skill, focus, and grit, the tournament will see some of India’s most promising young golfers in action, including Rakshit Dahiya, who recently won the NCR Cup; current top ranked junior in the IGU (Indian Golf Union) merit list, Kashika Misra; and Shan Alvi, a caddy’s son, who just won his fifth IGU tournament in a row.

Upholding its commitment to inclusivity, the Delhi Golf Club has waived entry fees for 30 underprivileged juniors — comprising 15 children of DGC caddies, 7 participants from Village Jindali supported by The Golf Foundation, and 8 from the Ultimate Foundation.

Mala Bawa, Lady Captain at DGC said, "It is truly inspiring to see such passion and perseverance among the young golfers. Usha’s unwavering support over the years has been pivotal in nurturing emerging talent and promoting inclusivity in golf. The growing participation from players of diverse backgrounds, including children of caddies, reflects our shared belief that the talent can come from anywhere, all it needs is the right platform."

Usha has partnered with the DGC for over three decades, promoting the growth of golf across categories – from junior to ladies – witnessing the rise of numerous talented golfers over the years.

