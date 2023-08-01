Delhi records min temperature of 26.6 degrees

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, one notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 36 degrees.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning was recorded at 79 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east and east central India during next three days, while an increase in rainfall activity is expected over northwest India during Wednesday and Thursday.

Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall for coming four days.

Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh will likely see it from Wednesday to Friday.

Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan will have rainy days on Thursday and Friday.

Punjab can expect rain on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.